Two B’deshi nationals arrested for illegal entry

Malda: Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested late on Saturday night for illegally entering India without valid travel documents. Police identified the accused as Mohammad Rasel Mia, a resident of Hajipur village in Narayanganj district and Mohammad Rifat from Gopinathpur village in Rangpur district, Bangladesh. Preliminary investigations suggest that the duo had crossed the international border around 10 to 12 days ago and had been staying in India since then.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a late-night raid at Susthani More on October 25, around 11:45 pm, during which both men were detained. The arrest was executed in accordance with legal procedures, and the accused were duly informed of the reasons for their detention.

Officials from the Susthani More police outpost have begun an in-depth investigation to determine the purpose of their illegal entry and to identify any potential associates or contacts they might have within India. Meanwhile, relevant security and intelligence agencies have been notified about the case to strengthen cross-border surveillance and coordination. Authorities suspect the duo may have entered the country for employment or other undisclosed reasons, but further inquiries are ongoing to establish the full details.