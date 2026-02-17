Two Bangladeshi nationals rescued from hotel confinement

Kolkata: Two Bangladeshi nationals were rescued by the cops of Bidhannagar City Police who were confined in a hotel room on the pretext of arranging visas for Turkey.

According to sources, the two Bangladeshi nationals identified as Rajib Laskar and Junaid Miya had arrived in the city recently with valid passports and visas. They had plans to travel to Turkey. To arrange the necessary documents and visa, the Bangladeshi nationals got in touch with Achintya Pal, who is a middleman, through another Bangladeshi national identified as Humayun Kabir, who was already in Kolkata.

It is alleged that a few days ago, Laskar and Miya were called at a hotel in New Town for visa related documentation work. When the two victims reached the hotel, they were confined in a room. There, Laskar and Miya were compelled to pay Rs three lakh for their release. However, despite paying the money, they were not released. Meanwhile, cops of the Techno City police station were tipped off about the Bangladeshi nationals.

Based on the source information, police conducted a raid at the said hotel and rescued Laskar and Miya. Also, Pal and Kabir were apprehended as well. Police have started an investigation to find out whether there was any financial dealing between the accused persons and the victims that went wrong.