Two ballot boxes recovered from pond in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: After approximately 20 hours, a ballot box was recovered from a pond in Hakim Para of Paharpur Gram Panchayat, Jalpaiguri District. On Sunday afternoon, the husband of the Trinamool candidate of that booth spotted the ballot box.



Subsequently, the police arrived and recovered two ballot boxes. The blame for this incident has been directed towards miscreants allegedly supported by the BJP. However, dismissing the allegations, BJP district secretary Shyam Prasad demanded re-election in the booth.

During the Panchayat election on Saturday, a group of masked miscreants entered booth no. 236 at Paharpur Hakimpara BFP School in Paharpur Gram Panchayat, Jalpaiguri district, and vandalised the booth. They reportedly looted the ballot box and fled the scene.

As a result, the voting process was halted at this booth. Following the incident, the police initiated a search for the missing ballot box.

Amal Roy, the husband of the TMC candidate of this booth, spotted two ballot boxes in a pond near the polling station on Sunday afternoon. He promptly informed the police, who arrived and recovered the two ballot boxes.

Amal Roy claimed that the incident was orchestrated by miscreants backed by the BJP.

He demanded an investigation into the matter. However, BJP district secretary Shyam Prasad dismissed the allegations.

Meanwhile, the TMC demanded a re-vote in booth Bania Para 18/233 of Belakoba Gram Panchayat. Additionally, five TMC workers were injured during the polling process, allegedly due to attacks by miscreants campaigning for independent candidates. A written complaint detailing the entire incident has been lodged at the Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station by Nikhil Roy, Vice President of the Belakoba Region Trinamool.