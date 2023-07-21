Two arrested with over rs 44 lakh unaccounted cash in hoogly

kolkata: Two persons were arrested with unaccounted money worth more than Rs 44 lakh at Chanditala area in Hooghly. The police have registered a theft case and arrested the duo as they failed to provide satisfactory answer about the source of the money. According to sources, on Tuesday night, the cops of Chanditala police station were conducting a naka checking at Bhagawatipur in Chanditala when they intercepted a motorcycle. While asking about their destination and other details, some ambiguity was spotted. Upon suspicion, the riders, identified as Samir Mallick and Sheikh Samiullah, were detained. During search of their bag, the police found about Rs 44.8 lakh in Rs 500 denomination. When the youths were asked about source of the money, they tried to convince the cops by claiming that they are connected with a jewellery business. They had a dealing of jewellery in Kanpur and had returned a few days ago to Chanditala. The accused persons also allegedly tried to mislead the police by changing their statements during interrogation and failed to inform the source of the money.

