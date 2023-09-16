Two arrested on charges of abducting a person near Mohor Kunj

Kolkata: The police arrested two persons on charges of abduction of a person hailing from Jharkhand from in front of Mohor Kunja adjacent to Victoria Memorial Hall on September 13.



The Hastings Police Station had initiated a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by one Karan Kumar (19) of Dhanbad, Jharkhand who alleged that three unknown male persons (one of them Faizan) entered into a criminal conspiracy and had committed his abduction from in front of Mohar Kunja by putting him in the fear of causing serious harm by keeping a blade on his neck. The complainant had come to visit the house of one of his close relatives in the city.

He further complained that the three accused persons committed the crime by inducing Birendra Pandit, uncle of the complainant to transfer Rs 5,500 to his Paytm and subsequently inducing him to transfer Rs 6,000 to the Paytm of one named Clinton.

The accused person identified as Clinton Rodney Kohlhoff (33) of Ekbalpore Lane was arrested from the crossing of Queen’s Way & Casurina Avenue on Friday late afternoon, sources said. Later the FIR named accused person identified as Sk Faizal (29) alias Sharukh alias Faizan of Mominpur Road under Ekbalpore Police Station was also nabbed.

The sleuths have also seized the mobile phone from Clinton where the transfer of extortion money was made. According to the complaint, the victim along with two of his relatives had gone to visit Victoria Memorial.

Suddenly three miscreants alighted from a bus and in a flash dragged him inside the bus and fled away. The sleuths are looking for the third person and the offending weapon involved in the incident.