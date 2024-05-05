Two arrested in two separate fraud cases

Siliguri: Two people were arrested in two separate fraud cases in Siliguri. In one case, the cops of Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested an accountant of a bike showroom in Siliguri on charges of swindling Rs 1.5 crore. The accused has been identified as Somnath Bose.



According to sources, the accused was working as an accountant in a showroom on Burdwan Road for a long time.

During this time, it has been alleged that he was replacing original bank statements with false statements for several months and in this way, he took Rs 1.5 crore from the showroom.

When the showroom owner filed a complaint against Somnath, police arrested him from the Gurung Basti area. In the second incident, a man from Siliguri lost over Rs 10 lakh after he ordered copper plates from another state for his business. Cops from Bhaktinagar Police Station arrested an accused from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to police, Tanmay Khemka, a resident of Khudiram Colony in Siliguri, transferred more than Rs.10 lakh to Saurav Dwaruka, a resident of Jaipur, in February, in exchange for copper plates. However, Dwaruka failed to deliver the promised goods. After Khemka filed a complaint, a police team arrested Saurav Dwaruka from Rajasthan and brought him to Siliguri in transit remand.

Both the accused were taken into police remand for further investigation after they were produced in court on Saturday.