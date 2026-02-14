Two arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

Malda: Two youths were arrested by the Kaliachak police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy from Kaliachak.



The victim went missing from a Litchi orchard on February 6 and was found unconscious the next day with severe injuries to his private parts. The family lodged a complaint, and the police arrested the two youths after an investigation.

“We had no comprehensive leads initially, but managed to arrest the accused. One of them is a drug addict,” said SP Malda, Avijit Banerjee.

“The victim has been sent to the court for recording his statement, and we’ve prayed for the accused to be paraded,” added the SP.

The police are awaiting the victim’s statement to further proceed with the case. The arrested youths are currently in police custody.