Two arrested for presenting fake appointment letters

SILIGURI: Two youths were arrested on Thursday for attempting to join as Group D staff at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) using fake appointment letters.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Mustaq Ali and Imran Ali, both residents of Raiganj in North Dinajpur. They presented forged documents claiming that they had been appointed as ward boys by the Health Department. According to hospital sources, Mustaq and Imran arrived at the hospital on Thursday morning, carrying official appointment letters from the Director of Health Services. They approached the college Principal, Dr Indrajit Saha, regarding their recruitment. However, the principal became suspicious upon inspecting the documents. He requested the two to wait while he verified the legitimacy of the appointment with officials at the Health Department.

Following his inquiry, it was confirmed that no such appointments had been made by the Health Department. Dr. Saha promptly informed the police. Officers from the medical outpost quickly responded and arrested the two.

During initial interrogation, police got to know that Mustaq had obtained the fraudulent appointment letter by paying a sum of Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand. He stated that someone had asked Rs 6 lakh from him. Dr. Indrajit Saha, the principal said: “Police have arrested the two. They are investigating the matter.” C. Sudhakar, commissioner of police, arrived at the hospital after getting the news. He, however, abstained from commenting.