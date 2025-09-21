Two arrested for illegal cross-border movement

Malda: The Malda police and Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested two individuals in separate incidents for illegal cross-border movement along the India-Bangladesh frontier.

In the first case, English Bazar police detained a 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman, identified as Debi Rani Das of Chapai Nawabganj district, Bangladesh. Acting on a tip-off, police picked her up from Susthani More, near the Indo-Bangladesh border. She had reportedly entered India through the Mahadipur border crossing and was found loitering suspiciously. She was produced before the Malda District Court on Sunday.

In another case, the BSF intercepted a man from Mumbai while he was trying to re-enter India through a clandestine route in Habibpur’s Beldanga border area. The man, identified as Zakir Hossain Siddiqui Sarang, a resident of Navi Mumbai, had allegedly crossed into Bangladesh earlier through unknown means. His motives and travel route remain unclear. BSF handed him over to Habibpur police, who have initiated an investigation.