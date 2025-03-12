Two arrested for dumping body beside Kalyani Expressway

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested for alleged murder of a businessman and attempting to dump the body beside the Kalyani Expressway on Tuesday night.

The accused duo identified as Krishnapal Singh and Karan Singh were produced at the Barrackpore ACJM Court and have been remanded to police custody for seven days.

On Tuesday night, the accused duo booked an app cab from Nagerbazar. On arrival, the duo asked the cab driver to open the trunk to load their large trolley bag. While the trolley was being put inside, the cab driver felt something heavy was inside the trolley. However, he did not inquire. While the cab was passing through the Mahispota area of Ghola along the Kalyani Expressway, the duo asked the driver to stop the cab at a dark and abandoned place. When the cab driver Rahul Adhikari stopped the car and questioned about the trolley bag, an altercation broke out. Suddenly the duo offered extra money to the driver which increased the latter’s suspicion.

Coincidentally, a police patrol van of Ghola Police Station was passing through the area. The driver waved his hand seeking help. Seeing the cops, the duo tried to flee. Seeing the youths running, the driver caught Karan while Krishnapal fled. When police compelled Karan to open the trolley bag, they found a body with a slit throat and a taped mouth. Karan was taken into custody. After interrogating him, police arrested Krishnapal from Girish Park area. Cops learnt that the deceased identified as Bhagaram and the accused duo were from Rajasthan and stayed together at a rented house in Girish Park. They were in a garment business. The accused duo reportedly claimed that Bhagaram used to buy ladies’ apparels from them and sell them. But he owed about Rs 8 lakh to Karan and Krishnapal. Over the issue they had an altercation on Tuesday morning. Karan and Krishnapal allegedly made Bhagaram drink a cup of coffee mixed with poison.

To confirm the death and fit the body inside the trolley, the throat was slit. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Central Division, Barrackpore City Police, Indra Badan Jha said: “Two persons have been arrested. We are yet to fix up the murder spot. A detailed probe is underway.”