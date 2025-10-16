Two arrested for challan corruption in BLLRO dept

BALURGHAT: Two government employees of the Balurghat Block Land and Land Reforms Office (BLLRO) were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a corruption case involving manipulation of challan deposits. The arrested persons have been identified as Bishnu Bardhan Mahato, an Amin and Partha Das, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) of the same department.

According to police sources, the arrests were made following allegations raised in July 2025 that a group of employees in the BLLRO department had been involved in large-scale challan corruption. It was alleged that while the officials issued challans correctly, they deposited a lesser amount in the state government account and misappropriated a major portion of the money collected from the public as fines.

A departmental investigation was launched soon after the allegations surfaced. Based on the findings and subsequent evidence, the police took the two officials into custody.

Confirming the arrests, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Balurghat Headquarters, Bikram Prasad said: “Two persons have been arrested in connection with the chalan corruption case at the BLLRO office. Further investigation is underway.”

Police sources added that the investigation aims to identify whether more employees were involved in the malpractice and to trace the total amount of money siphoned off from government revenue.