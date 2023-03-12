Two arrested for assaulting staff at ice-cream parlour in Siliguri

SILIGURI: Police arrested two Bhutanese nationals for allegedly attacking employees of an ice-cream parlour at a shopping mall at Sevoke Road in Siliguri. The duo was produced at a Jalpaiguri court on Sunday.



One of the employees has sustained critical injuries. The police have identified the accused as, Mahendra Chimoria (38 years) and Karma Thinley (37 years). Both the accused are the residents of Thimphu in Bhutan.

According to the local sources, the Bhutanese nationals had visited the ice-cream parlour at the mall on Saturday noon.

The duo consumed ice-creams but refused to pay the exact price for the ice-creams. Instead, they passed objectionable comments at the employees. When the employees protested, the duo allegedly attacked them with a sharp weapon.

Among the injured, one received a deep cut on his neck and had to be rushed to the hospital. The Bhaktinagar Police then arrested the two and seized the knife.