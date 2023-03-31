Two Army jawans die during training in Barrackpore

KOLKATA: Two Army jawans died during a training exercise in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas.



It is learnt that the accident took place during an ‘assault river exercise’ when a rope snapped and three jawans fell in the water at Sarobar Lake, a notified training area in Barrackpore.

The jawans were rushed to the hospital but two of them were declared dead. The names of the deceased, as learnt, are Naik Lengkholal from Nagaland and Sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzuala from Mizoram.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army tweeted: “Lt Gen RP Kalita # ArmyCdrEC& All Ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Nk Lengkholal & Sep Aldrin Hmingthanzuala, in the line of duty at # Barrackpore while

carrying out Assault River crossing exercise. #Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families.”