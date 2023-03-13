Two areas marked as ‘no hoarding zone’ in Siliguri

SILIGURI: Hoardings have become an eyesore in Siliguri. To prevent this, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has marked two areas as ‘No Hoarding Zone’ in the city.



On Monday the SMC board issued a notification where they have mentioned that the area starting from Court More to Hospital More and the area adjacent to Kanchenjunga Stadium will be marked as “No Hoarding Zone”.

“All the hoardings have to be removed within March 31 in these areas. If not, the SMC will start removing the hoardings and will seize all the materials,” said Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of SMC.Sometimes on clear sunny days the Mount Kanchenjunga can be seen from the Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Flyover in Siliguri. However owing to hoardings of different sizes, all over the city such views are blocked.

In the past, starting from the political parties to the public, majority have demanded that the hoardings be removed. However no action had been taken.

The present board of SMC is marking important places as no hoarding zones. Only advertisements with permission will be allowed in specific areas that will be allotted by the advertisement department of SMC, added the Deputy Mayor.