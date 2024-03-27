Two aircraft suffer wing damages post-collision on-ground at Kolkata airport, detailed probe ordered

Two aircraft belonging to two different airlines suffered damages in their wings after one of them was hit by the other on-ground at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Kolkata on Wednesday.

Airport authorities shared that at 11:10 am information was received by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the wingtip vortices of one Air India Express aircraft IX 1886 (VT-TGG) got broken after it was hit by an Indigo aircraft that was taxing at the airport.

“Observed wingtip vortices of aircraft IX 1886 is missing and also observed wingtip vortices of aircraft 6E 6152 have dents,” read the statement by the Kolkata airport. Officials informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed immediately after the incident came to light. It was learnt that both the aircraft had passengers sitting inside when the incident took place. A Darbhanga-bound IndiGo aircraft, taxiing at the airport, hit the stationary Air India Express flight that was waiting for clearance to enter the runway. A part of the Air India Express aircraft’s wing fell on the runway while the IndiGo aircraft’s wing

was dented.

The DGCA is learnt to have off-rostered both the IndiGo A320 VT-ISS pilots and ordered a detailed probe. “We have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and both the pilots of IndiGo airlines have been off-rostered. The ground staff will also be questioned during the investigation. Both the flights have been grounded for detailed inspection,” a DGCA official reportedly said.

Consequently, IndiGo flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata and Darbhanga has been delayed,” it added. Refreshments were given to all passengers and an alternative aircraft was arranged. “IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else. An incident report will be submitted to DGCA in due course,” the carrier said.

An Air India Express spokesperson reportedly said: “The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai. The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to

external circumstances.”