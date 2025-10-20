Twinkling lights, tighter vigil: Kolkata rings in green Diwali and Kali Puja

Kolkata: As Kolkata lights up with festive fervor—markets buzzing with last-minute shoppers, homes twinkling with fairy lights and the scent of sweets wafting through the air—the city is all set to welcome Diwali in all its glory. Amid the celebrations, the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) have issued a firm reminder: only green crackers are permitted and even those must be burst strictly between 8 pm and 10 pm on Kali Puja this Monday.

To ensure compliance, Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma has instructed all officers-in-charge to remain vigilant and take stern action against violators.

As per Supreme Court directions, only certified green crackers approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) are permitted. The approved list is available on their respective websites. Each green cracker packet carries a QR code containing details about its composition and manufacturer. “Only green crackers are allowed during the two-hour window. Any violation will invite legal action,” said a senior WBPCB official. The WBPCB has also shared with police a list of areas across Kolkata, Howrah, and adjoining parts of North and South 24 Parganas that have recorded frequent complaints in recent years. Kasba, Behala, New Alipore, Haridebpur, Sonarpur, Ballygunge, Gariahat, Burrabazar, Burtolla, Phoolbagan, Narkeldanga, Chitpore, Laketown, Dum Dum, Bidhannagar South, New Town, Belgharia, Madhyamgram, and Barasat have been identified as hotspots. In Howrah, Shibpur and Salkia are under watch. “Areas with highrises and housing complexes will be under special vigil,” said a police official.

The police have also reiterated their ban on sky lanterns, citing the risk of fire and accidents. During a recent coordination meeting, Commissioner Verma directed officers to closely monitor rooftops of high-rise buildings, as complaints are often received about fireworks being discharged from terraces during Kali Puja and Diwali.

Around 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city on Monday and Tuesday to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to firecracker rules. The force will operate in two shifts, supported by 50 Police Control Room (PCR) vans, Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) teams, and Quick Response Teams (QRT). Over 450 pickets will be set up across Kolkata, with senior officers supervising operations on the ground.

Five WBPCB teams will patrol key zones and monitor areas near hospitals to prevent bursting of banned crackers. Another team will man the control room, which will operate till midnight on Monday and remain open till 10 pm on Tuesday.

Complaints related to firecracker violations can be lodged through the WBPCB control room helplines—1800-345-3390 and 033-2202-3057.