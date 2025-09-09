Twin shootouts rock New Barrackpore & Barrackpore

Kolkata: Panic gripped New Barrackpore and Barrackpore on Sunday night after two separate incidents of firing sent shockwaves among residents.

In the first incident, miscreants allegedly stole ornaments from a Kali temple at Talbanda in Bilkanda, New Barrackpore. Locals rushed out on hearing the commotion and managed to catch one of the accused while another fled. The detained youth was handed over to local panchayat member Jharna Sarkar.

Soon after, the accused made a phone call, and within minutes, a group led by a man identified as Pranab Biswas reached the spot. On seeing the Panchayat member, Biswas allegedly opened fire at her, though the bullet missed. He reportedly fired another round before fleeing. Police from New Barrackpore Station were alerted and a case under the Arms Act was registered.

Multiple raids were conducted and by Monday morning, Biswas and the other miscreants were arrested.

In a separate incident, three youths were held after firing a shot in the air near the office of the commissioner of police at Latbagan, Barrackpore. Around midnight, the trio—identified as Arman Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari and Biswajit Tiwari—were travelling in a black SUV towards Chiria More. When the vehicle was passing B N Bose Hospital, one of them fired a round in the air.

Alert police personnel near the spot gave chase as the youths tried to flee towards Khardaha. The SUV was intercepted at Tata Gate, and the three were nabbed. A 7 mm pistol and two bullets were seized. Police later learnt that Arman is a law student. The trio is being interrogated to ascertain the source of the firearm and the motive

behind the firing.