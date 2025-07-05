Twin low-pressure sys: MeT predicts ‘heavy to very heavy rain in S Bengal’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in several South Bengal districts till Monday due to the presence of two low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and a strong ‘monsoon flow’. Seven districts in South Bengal will receive heavy rainfall in the next two days. The people in South Bengal will witness rainfall on ‘Ulta Rath’ on Saturday.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms lashed several South Bengal districts on Friday as well. Following normal rainfall in June, Kolkata and South Bengal are expected to see more rain in July. The MeT office predicted normal rainfall and lower temperatures in July. However, North Bengal might experience a slight rainfall deficit in July.

Heavy rainfall will occur in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura. There will be heavy rain in North Bengal. Rain will further intensify in north Bengal from Tuesday, July 8.

The Meteorological Department has stated that there will be no shortage of rain in the city in July as well. The weather office said that Kolkata is likely to receive normal rainfall in July. The temperature is also expected to drop due to the rain. Monsoon arrived in Kolkata and the South Bengal districts on June 17. Two low-pressure systems formed in the Bay of Bengal that month.

“We expect normal rainfall in South Bengal in July as well. However, there may be a slight shortage of rain in North Bengal,” a weather official said.

The sky remained partly cloudy in several south Bengal districts from Friday morning.

Similar situations may prevail in the next two days as well, particularly in the morning.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms will occur in all districts. The maximum temperature of the city will remain at around 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius.