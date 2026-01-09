Twin fire incidents in New Town, Wellington spark panic

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Thakdari area in New Town and the Wellington area after two incidents of fire had taken place on Thursday morning and afternoon.

According to sources, around 6 am on Thursday, a fire broke out at a multi-storied building at Thakdari where an office is situated. Around 6 am, local residents spotted smoke coming out of the building and informed the police.

Subsequently, the fire brigade was informed. Five fire tenders were immediately pressed into action. Firefighters initially found it difficult to reach the upper floors as the staircase was allegedly blocked.

Later, the blockage was removed, and fire-fighters broke the window panes of the staircase to let out the smoke. The fire was controlled after an hour. Later, the cooling process was carried out for about an hour more.

On Thursday, around 4 pm, a fire broke out at the temporary garments factory at Wellington Square, popularly known as ‘Bhutia market’. Within a few moments, the flames started spreading. After a while, three fire tenders were pressed into action. Around 5:30 pm, the fire was controlled. The flames were extinguished around 6:30 pm. Police informed that around 15 stalls selling winter garments outside of the park, along with around six stalls situated inside, were gutted. However, no human injury was reported.

During December last year, a fire had broken out at the Ramgarh Bazar in Patuli, triggering panic among the people. The flames had taken a devastating shape due to the storage of inflammable objects. Around 40-50 shops were gutted. During the first week of August last year, another major fire had broken out at the Tiretta market.

In April, a fire had broken out at a hotel in the Machhua area in Burrabazar, which claimed 14 lives