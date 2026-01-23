Twelve sailors rescued from sinking B’deshi vessel

Kolkata: Twelve sailors were rescued from a sinking Bangladeshi vessel in the Muri Ganga River in South 24-Parganas.



The incident occurred on Wednesday after the cargo vessel hit a submerged sandbar while en route to the neighbouring country.

“The vessel, MV Tamjid from Khulna, was carrying a consignment of fly ash from Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas,” a senior police officer reportedly told a news agency.

“While crossing the Muri Ganga, the ship reportedly hit an underwater sandbar, causing a rupture in its midsection.

Water began gushing into the vessel, trapping the crew on board,” he said.

Local fishermen, noticing the vessel in distress, alerted the Sagar Police Station.

A police team reached the area, and a joint rescue operation was carried out by fishermen and police personnel, the officer said.

“All 12 sailors were safely evacuated from the vessel.

Out of them, 11 are Bangladeshi nationals. None was injured,” he said.

Officials said they are examining whether poor visibility due to fog or a mechanical fault led to the mishap.