Twelve-coach local trains start operation from three platforms of Sealdah Station

Kolkata: Twelve coaches local trains have started operating from platform number one, two and five of the Sealdah station, while the expansion work of platform three and four continues.



One of the busiest Railway stations in India, Sealdah handles thousands of passengers on a day to day basis. From Sealdah Station, passengers travel to several places, including Barasat, Barrackpore, Shantipur, Naihati, Shyamnagar, Dankuni, Bangaon and Khardah, amongst others.

According to Railway authorities, extension of platforms will ensure that 12 coach local trains can be plied which will increase the passenger carrying capacity and help in reducing overcrowding of local trains.

Around 892 local trains ply under Sealdah Division daily. But due to the short length of the platforms, 12-coach trains could not be run from platform number one to five.

With work completion in three of the platforms, 12-coach trains have replaced nine-coach trains and about 1000 additional passengers will be able to travel in each train.

Passengers boarding from Bidhannagar and Dum Dum stations in nine coach trains, according to Railway authorities, complained of the inconvenience. However, with the expansion of the platform and running of 12-coach trains, passengers expressed satisfaction.

The number of seats in 12-coach trains is 25 per cent more than in nine-coach trains.

“Eastern Railway is committed to provide reliable and passenger-centric rail services and the introduction of 12-coach trains at platforms to travel conveniently and safely,” Easter Railway Public Relations spokesperson Kaushik Mitra said.

From midnight of June 7 to noon of June 9, Sealdah Division had to regulate train movements due to infrastructural work at Sealdah Railway station.

Non-interlocking work was conducted. During this period, 147 services out of 806 were short terminated and short originated. Since the commencement of platform work, passengers shared their woes of overcrowding and inconvenience.