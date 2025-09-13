TVS Motor Company launches ‘India’s quickest Hyper Sport Scooter’

Kolkata: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a global leader in two and three-wheeler segments, has announced the launch of the TVS NTORQ 150, India’s quickest Hyper Sport Scooter. Powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design, the scooter is a symphony of high performance, sportier aesthetics and cutting-edge technology to cater to a new generation of riders, with a special introductory price of Rs 1,19,000 (ex-showroom, all India).

The new scooter will be yet another icon of tomorrow. Its MULTIPOINT® projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, coloured alloy wheels, and signature muffler note highlight its racing DNA, while a hi-res TFT cluster with 50+ smart features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, live tracking, navigation and OTA updates makes it the most advanced scooter in its class.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior vice-president — Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said: “Over two million NTORQians and 50 self-managed ride groups and communities, define the relationship that has been built between one of India’s most loved and iconic automotive brands and its riders.

TVS NTORQ has been synonymous with striking design, superior performance and new age technology.

The introduction of the all new TVS NTORQ 150, is designed to meet the evolving high performance aspirations of the Gen Z! TVS NTORQ 150, India’s first hyper sport scooter with its hyper futuristic design, hyper tuned performance and hyper connected tech will thrill its riders, and significantly strengthen and expand the TVS NTORQ brand franchise.”