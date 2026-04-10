TV actress accuses producer of harassment

KOLKATA: The Bengali entertainment industry is reeling after the tragic death of actor Rahul Arunadoy Banerjee, with growing concerns over safety on shooting sets. Amid this unrest, TV actress Sukanya Dutta Guha has levelled serious allegations against producer Sushanta Das. She has accused him of harassing and exploiting her over the past eight years.



After initially speaking out on social media, she has now approached the National Commission for Women.

She alleged that during her stint in the Bengali TV serial ‘Deep Jwele Jai’, she was given inappropriate proposals and threatened with removal of her scenes if she refused.

Following her refusal, her role was reportedly reduced, and she claims the harassment continued.

Sukanya further alleged that the producer would visit her residence, make false promises, and intimidate her. She also claimed that after her public posts, her family received repeated calls pressuring them to delete the content.