TV actor Shraboni Banik passes away

KOLKATA: Actor Bhaswar Chatterjee recalled his first meeting with Shraboni Banik during the casting of veteran filmmaker Tarun Majumdar’s 2003 blockbuster ‘Alo’.

Their professional journey continued years later when they worked together in the popular Bengali TV show ‘Godhuli Alap’. Banik passed away on Monday morning in Kolkata after a long battle with lung adenocarcinoma. Her condition had worsened in recent weeks, leading to hospitalisation, and she breathed her last at 9 am. Chatterjee fondly remembered the joyful moments they shared on set.

A familiar face on Bengali television, Banik was acclaimed for her roles in shows like ‘Lal Kuthi, Ranga Bou’, ‘Godhuli Alap’, and ‘Sohag Chaand’, and also appeared in films, including Majumdar’s ‘Chander Bari’.

A few months ago, her son Achyut Adarsh had sought financial help for her treatment. Paying tribute, actress Anindita Raychaudhury wrote on social media: “Stay well, Shraboni di. So many dialogues and stories are yet to be shared… till we meet again.”