Turturi Tea Garden: Wage dispute delays reopening

Alipurduar: The Turturi Tea Garden in Kumargram block of Alipurduar district remained shut on Tuesday, despite a prior decision to reopen, as pending wages were not credited to

workers on time.

The garden was closed for a month. In a tripartite meeting on Monday, it was agreed that one fortnight’s wage, out of seven pending, would be deposited into

workers’ accounts by Tuesday. However, the wages were credited only on Tuesday. Garden owner Jayanta Saha said: “As per the agreement, the wages were paid on Tuesday. Operations will resume from tomorrow with full cooperation from workers and unions.” CITU leader Bidyut Goon said: “The management posted a ‘suspension of work’ notice on June 7 without paying dues. If they fulfill their commitments, we are ready to cooperate. But any compromise on workers’ rights will not be accepted.”

Jibrel Kujur, leader of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, added: “The management abandoned the garden, leaving workers helpless...”