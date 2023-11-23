Turtle deaths a major concern in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The lifeless bodies of turtles, locally known as Mohan, were found in the traditional Shiva Dighi of Baneswar on Thursday.



Several Mohans were reported to have fallen ill in the pond managed by the Debottar Trust Board. The Forest department staff retrieved the Mohan’s body from the pond.

Baneswar in Cooch Behar, renowned for its turtles, has evolved into a key tourist destination, shaping a significant part of the local economy.

Last year, between October and December, approximately 18-20 Mohans died in Shiv Dighi due to unknown diseases, with numerous others falling ill.

The Baneswar Mohan Raksha Committee expressed outrage over the Mohans’ deaths at Shiv Dighi, attributing it to the Debottar Trust

Board’s apathy.

On November 9, the committee, joined by local residents and businesses, staged a 6-hour strike, accusing administrative negligence regarding turtle deaths and thefts.

Parimal Barman, president of the Mohan Raksha Committee, stated: “One Mohan was found dead in Shiv Dighi of Baneswar, and several others have fallen ill.

Mohans are dying again this winter due to the inaction of the Debottar Trust Board. If this continues, Baneswar will soon be devoid of Mohans. We plan to launch a significant movement on this issue soon.”