Tundra Bean Goose spotted in Raiganj

RAIGANJ: A Northern Siberian duck known as Tundra Bean Goose has been spotted in Raiganj. With the spotting of the Tundra Bean Goose, bird enthusiasts, photographers and ornithologists have started flocking to Raiganj to capture this migratory bird on a reel.



The Tundra Bean Goose (Anser serrirostris) is a goose that breeds in northern Siberia. It is a migratory bird and spends winters in Asia. The Tundra Bean Goose does not have regular wintering sites but is found in small groups among other grey goose species. The bill of the goose is black at the base and tip with an orange band across the middle. The legs and feet are also bright orange.

A few years ago, this bird was seen in Gajoldoba, in the Jalpaiguri district. After six years, this bird has been spotted in a “Dighi” (a large waterbody) of Dwipnagar in Raiganj block of Uttar Dinajpur district. Excited bird lovers from different districts of West Bengal are now flocking to the 52-bigha Dighi in Raiganj to watch the Tundra Bean Goose.

Every year, thousands of birds like Greylag Goose, Red Crested Pochard, Lesser Whistling Duck, Little Grebe migrate from countries with severe winters to various water bodies, including the Kulik Bird Sanctuary in Raiganj. This year the Tundra Bean Goose was seen for the first time in Raiganj.

Bird lover and photographer Kshirod Sarkar said: "The Tundra Bean Goose is a new member to the diverse flock of birds in Uttar Dinajpur district. Every year in winter this Dighi of Dwipnagar becomes a haven for various types of migratory birds. The unique characteristic of this duck is that the beak of the duck is black.