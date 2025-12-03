Tufanganj: Woman dies by suicide over ‘SIR fear’

Cooch Behar: A woman named Hachna Bibi (56 years), a resident of the Balabhut area under the Tufanganj subdivision, died by suicide allegedly out of fear related to the ongoing Self-Information Report (SIR) process. The incident has triggered political controversy in the district.

According to family members and local residents, the woman was distressed because her name appeared differently on two official documents. On her Aadhaar card, she was identified as Hachna Bibi, while her voter card listed her as Hachna Ribi. This discrepancy reportedly caused severe anxiety, as she feared it could lead to complications during the verification process.

On Tuesday evening, Hachna Bibi hanged herself inside her home. Upon receiving the information, Tufanganj Police reached the spot, recovered the body and took it to Tufanganj Subdivisional Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. On Wednesday, the body was sent to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College for post-mortem before being handed over to the family.

Her nephew, Wajle Haq, said: “She was terrified since the SIR process began. She consulted many people and everyone assured her that nothing would happen. We told her it could be fixed easily with an affidavit. But she remained convinced she would be deported to Bangladesh. Despite all our reassurances, she took this step.”

The incident quickly escalated into a political dispute.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president Abhijit De Bhowmik visited the family and alleged that the SIR process was being used to create fear. He said: “Her Aadhaar and voter card had different names and someone frightened her by saying she would be deported. The BJP, unable to implement NRC, is now spreading panic through the Election Commission. The opposition leader’s statements have also fuelled fear among vulnerable people.”

In response, BJP district vice-president Biraj Bose rejected the allegations, saying: “The SIR has no connection with this tragic incident. Every death is unfortunate and we offer our condolences. But the Trinamool Congress is politicising the matter out of fear. The public understands this.”