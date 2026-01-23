Tufanganj residents block road over voter verification process

Cooch Behar: Residents of Sarwar Par under Balarampur-1 Gram Panchayat in Tufanganj blocked the Tufanganj–Dinhata state highway on Thursday, protesting alleged harassment during hearings related to discrepancies in voter information. The demonstrators staged a road blockade while holding national flags.



According to the protesters, the Election Commission’s frequently changing rules have caused confusion and distress among voters. They claimed that despite appearing for hearings on three occasions, they continue to receive fresh notices. In one instance, a voter with five children was reportedly recorded as having eight, they alleged. Protesters also complained of severe harassment during the verification hearings.

The blockade led to massive traffic congestion in the area, with several vehicles stranded for hours. Notably, four Indian Army vehicles were also caught in the traffic jam.

On receiving information about the protest, a large contingent of police from Tufanganj police station rushed to the spot and initiated talks with the demonstrators. Protesters Nurjahan Bewa and Abi Bibi alleged that repeated changes in the notice formats and summons for hearings had created panic among ordinary residents. “We are being unnecessarily harassed, even after complying with all instructions,” they said.

After nearly two hours, the blockade was lifted at around 1 pm following assurances from the police. Reacting to the incident, Trinamool Congress state vice-president Rabindra Nath Ghosh described the protest as an expression of public anger, alleging that the Election Commission was acting under political influence. However, BJP district general secretary Sanjay Chakraborty countered the claim, accusing Trinamool leaders of instigating the blockade and misleading the public.