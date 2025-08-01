Tufanganj resident receives NRC notices, triggers political reactions

Cooch Behar: Tension has once again gripped the Rampur–II Gram Panchayat area of Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district after Dipankar Sarkar, a local resident, reportedly received two National Register of Citizens (NRC) notices from the Assam government.

According to sources, Dipankar, who had worked in Guwahati, Assam, for several years, received the first notice in January and a second one in March this year. Although he is currently residing in his native village in Tufanganj, the notices have left him deeply shaken.

“I had gone to Assam only for work and have returned home. I don’t understand why I received these notices. I’m scared and confused,” said Dipankar. His uncle, Balram Sarkar, expressed similar concerns: “We are permanent residents of Rampur. My nephew had no intention of settling in Assam. These notices are alarming for the entire family.”

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions. Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmick visited Dipankar’s residence and strongly condemned the Assam government’s actions.

“Incidents like these are proof that the Assam government is targeting Bengal residents. Their political intentions are clear. However, they won’t succeed in spreading fear or in disrupting harmony,” De Bhowmick stated.

Reacting to the Trinamool Congress’s criticism, BJP Cooch Behar district vice president Utpal Das dismissed the allegations. “Those who received notices must be aware of the reasons behind them. TMC is engaging in fear-mongering and playing

dirty politics.

The people are well-informed and will give a fitting reply in the next elections,” Das retorted. Prior to this, Uttam Kumar Brijwasi from Dinhata, Cooch Behar; Nishikant Das from Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar; Aarti Ghosh from Tufanganj, Cooch Behar; Momina Bibi from the Bas Raja area in Tufanganj, Cooch Behar; and Anjali Shil from Jateswar, Alipurduar had all received similar notices from the Assam government.