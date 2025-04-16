Tufanganj: ‘Poila Baisakh’ boosts sweet sales, orders pour in from Assam & Meghalaya

Cooch Behar: On the occasion of Poila Baisakh, the Bengali New Year, sweet shops in Tufanganj town witnessed a massive surge in demand, with both local and out-of-state traders placing bulk orders. From Newtown to Madan Mohan Bari Road and areas around the fire station, sweet shops were bustling with customers eager to begin the New Year on a sweet note.

As part of tradition, people purchase sweets for celebrations at home; offer them during rituals and gift them to friends and customers. This year, laddus emerged as the most sought-after item, especially because of their role in Ganesh Puja rituals associated with ‘Halkhata’ (the traditional opening of new accounting ledgers). Sweet makers have been working non-stop to meet the demand. Swarup Saha, a sweet seller from Newtown, said: “Orders for laddus started arriving a week ago. We’ve received large orders not just from Assam but also from Meghalaya this year. Despite a rise in ingredient costs, we’ve kept prices unchanged to retain customer trust.”

At Bhawal More, sweet shop owner Raja Pal emphasized the balance of taste and hygiene: “Our sweet makers ensure that sweets meet health standards without compromising on flavor.” Meanwhile, Subhash Chandra Pal, a sweet maker near the fire station, shared that laddus are priced between Rs 8 and Rs 10 per piece this year.

The fame of Tufanganj’s sweets is drawing buyers from neighbouring states. Swapan Banik, a businessman from Assam, explained: “There’s a lack of skilled sweet makers in Assam. The quality of sweets there cannot match what we get in Bengal. Even then, the limited varieties are priced higher. That’s why we travel here for better quality and affordability.”

With Poila Baisakh celebrations in full swing, Tufanganj’s sweet shops have turned into hubs of activity. The festive rush has brought smiles to both sweet makers and customers — setting a hopeful and flavorful tone for the new year.