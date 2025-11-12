Tufanganj Municipality vice-chairman resigns ahead of polls

Cooch Behar: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Tufanganj Municipality vice-chairman Tanu Sen tendered his resignation on Wednesday. He submitted his resignation letter to Municipality Chairperson Krishna Ishor, sparking speculation and political discussion across the region.

Speaking to reporters, Sen said: “The party placed me in this position and I resigned as per the instructions of the party. I will continue to work as a councillor of Ward 10 and serve the party with the same dedication as before.”

When asked whether his resignation might affect the party before the polls, he added: “We will all work together. Everything will be done in accordance with the party’s decision.” According to sources, Ward 5 councillor Amlan Barman has been proposed to replace Sen as the new vice chairman.

Confirming the development, Municipality Chairperson Krishna Ishor said: “Tanu resigned on the direction of the district party president. A meeting will be convened within a week to appoint the new vice chairman. The district president has recommended Amlan Barman’s name for the post.”

Party insiders suggest that a reshuffle in leadership could also take place in Mathabhanga and Haldibari municipalities. However, district Trinamool Congress leaders have so far refrained from making any official comment.

Cooch Behar District TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik confirmed the development, saying: “As per the party’s decision, Tufanganj vice-chairman Tanu Sen has resigned and Amlan Barman’s name has been proposed for the position. The decision was made after reviewing various factors, including the recent Lok Sabha election results, to strengthen the party’s prospects in the Tufanganj Assembly Constituency.”