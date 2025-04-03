Tufanganj: Idol of Goddess Lakshmi found during pond excavation

Cooch Behar: Sensation spread in the Jhal Jhali area of Tufanganj Deb Charai Gram Panchayat on Tuesday after an idol of Maa Lakshmi was discovered during a pond excavation. Upon receiving information, Tufanganj police promptly reached the site, recovered the idol, and brought it to the police station for further examination.

According to local sources, laborers were engaged in soil excavation when they unexpectedly uncovered the idol beneath the earth.

As news of the discovery spread, a large number of people gathered to witness the idol. Initially covered in mud, the idol revealed a striking shine upon being cleaned.

Local resident Subal Barman stated: “The idol was first spotted by a laborer engaged in excavation work. It weighs approximately 500 grams. While the police have taken custody of the idol, many locals wanted it to be placed in a nearby temple for worship.”

Rahmat Ali, a Gram Panchayat member, said: “As soon as the idol was found, the police were informed, and they arrived to take possession of it. However, its origin remains unknown, and further investigation will determine the details.” Tufanganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Karnidhar Manoj Kumar confirmed the recovery, stating: “A small idol has been found. Preliminary examination suggests it is made of either copper or gold. Following further investigation, it will be handed over to the district administration.”

Authorities are investigating the matter to determine the idol’s historical and cultural significance. Meanwhile, discussions continue among locals about whether it should be preserved in a temple or remain under administrative custody.