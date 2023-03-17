Tufanganj gets new ATM

TUFANGANJ: While inaugurating an ATM linked to Bank of India Tufanganj Branch, Cooch Behar District, Zonal Manager of the bank Nikhilesh Kumar Singh on Friday said that the bank always promotes safe Digital Banking for the benefit of the customers.



He also added that the bank believes in and upgrading digital experience of the customers through different digital platforms and establishing new ATM at different locations is a part of this Digital initiative.

Bank of India Siliguri Zone is continuously promoting Digital banking journey in its jurisdiction. The newly opened ATM is located opposite to NBSTC Bus Stand Tufanganj.