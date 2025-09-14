Tufanganj: 25 migrant workers stranded in trouble-torn Nepal

Cooch Behar: Around 25 migrant workers from the Natabari-1 Gram Panchayat area of Tufanganj remain stranded in Nepal as violent protests and political unrest grip the country. The worsening situation has left them confined indoors, unable to return home.

According to family members, the workers, mostly young men from Hapalmara and Baspara villages, migrated to Nepal several years ago for employment. They were expected to return for the Durga Puja, but escalating turmoil, compounded by economic instability and restrictions, has dashed their hopes.

In a video message addressed to the Indian government, the stranded workers described their plight: “Since the unrest began a week ago, our payments have been stopped. We have no money to survive and there is also a severe shortage of food. We appeal to both the state and Central governments to bring us back to India.”

Reports indicate that several factories have been shut down, leaving workers without income. There are also allegations of intimidation and assault by locals. With food supplies dwindling, families back home are growing increasingly anxious.

“The only thing we want is for them to return safely as soon as possible,” said a relative of one of the workers. Families have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the safe repatriation of those stranded in Nepal.