Tufanganj: 2 bank employees held for Rs 19L fraud

Cooch Behar: Tufanganj Police arrested two bank employees on charges of cheating the bank. According to police sources, the arrested individuals are Apurba Sarkar and Lakshman Chandra Sen. They are alleged to have kept half of the loan amount intended for bank customers without informing the higher authorities, using the bank’s ID system. A complaint of fraud amounting to Rs 19 lakh was filed against them.



The police from Tufanganj Police Station arrested the accused after receiving the complaint. The two accused were produced in Tufanganj court on Friday, where the court ordered their seven-day police custody. The police are investigating the incident.

Biswajit Das, an official of the bank located in Tufanganj town, filed a written complaint at Tufanganj Police Station alleging that Apurba Sarkar and Lakshman Chandra Sen conspired to transfer loan money from multiple customers to their own accounts instead of the customers’ accounts after loan approval. The amount involved is approximately Rs 19 lakh. After the bank authorities noticed the discrepancy, a written complaint was filed.

Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said: “They were arrested on Thursday night. The police have started an investigation into the incident.”