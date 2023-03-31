TS Sivagnanam appointed as Acting Chief Justice

KOLKATA: Justice TS Sivagnanam has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court with effect from March 31 after the retirement of the current Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the central government notified of the same on Thursday.



The Supreme Court Collegium on February 9 had recommended the appointment of Justice Sivagnanam as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday issued a new notification stating, “The President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice T. S. Sivagnanam, senior-most puisne Judge of Calcutta High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 31.03.2023 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chief Justice, Calcutta High Court.”

Justice Sivagnanam completed his B.Sc from Loyola College in Chennai and BL from Madras Law College.He was appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court in March 2009 and was made permanent two years later. He was later transferred to the Calcutta High Court, where he was sworn in on October 25, 2021.