‘Trying to identify problems faced while executing dev work’

Jalpaiguri: Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Mazumdar inspected the work of the Panchayats department in Jalpaiguri. He conducted a four-hour meeting on Friday with administrative officials at the office of the District Magistrate in Jalpaiguri.



He checked the progress of developmental work in the district, identified issues in implementing projects and assessed the cooperation between departments.

The minister said: “We are trying to identify the problems faced while executing development work in the Gram Panchayat and to determine where the work is lagging.”

The minister also raised concerns about the lack of financial aid from the Central government and the state’s efforts to link the job card with the Aadhaar Card, stating that West Bengal has complied better than other states. He expressed disappointment that despite the state’s efforts, it is not receiving funds from the Central government like other states.

The minister requested media persons to report any negligence in the work by the Panchayat department.

He said that if there were any such issues, the media should bring them to the department’s attention so that they can improve their work.

During the meeting, the minister of Panchayat, Pradip Mazumdar, was accompanied by officials from the Jalpaiguri district administration, including District Magistrate Moumita Godara, Additional District Magistrate (General) Vivek Basumallick, Additional District Magistrate (Zilla Parishad) Tejaswi Rana, as well as officials from the Panchayat department, Agriculture and other departments.

The meeting aimed to assess the progress of developmental work and improve cooperation between departments.