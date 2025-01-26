‘Trying to destroy pluralism’, Bratya Basu slams UGC

Kolkata: The state Education Minister, Bratya Basu, has strongly criticised the University Grants Commission (UGC) over its draft regulations, accusing the body of trying to undermine the country’s pluralism.

The UGC recently released the draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges, and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025.

These proposed guidelines are intended to revise the UGC’s 2018 regulations. In response, the state Higher Education Department has set up an eight-member expert committee, tasked with reviewing the draft and submitting its report by January 31.

Addressing the media on Saturday on the sidelines of an event at Presidency University, Basu voiced his concerns about the draft regulations.

He said: “We have many objections. The UGC is trying to completely destroy the

country’s pluralism. They are almost speaking in line with the BJP.”

Without naming anyone, he also criticised Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), who had recently attended the 18th convocation and valedictory ceremony at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata.

The Education minister alleged that the UGC was attempting to undermine

the state government’s decision to appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor of state universities.

“The state government wants to appoint the Chief Minister as Chancellor, but the representative of the UGC who visited spoke about undermining this decision and imposing a uniform educational

policy from above. There is also talk of imposing uniformity regarding pedagogy,” Basu remarked.

He added: “If I go to Kerala and say that momo should be the staple food, and then go to Mizoram and say that dosa should be the staple food, it could lead to disaster. The central government and the UGC do not understand this.”