Truncated Metro services run between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash

Kolkata: Truncated services between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash were plied after a third rail current collector problem arose in a Dakshineswar-bound rake at Baranagar on Sunday.

Metro services between Dumdum and Dakshineswar were suspended from 1:52 pm. By 2:30 pm, Metro services between Noapara and Kavi Subhash resumed. In the meantime, from 1:58 pm truncated services were plied between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash.

Hence, services from Noapara to Dakshineswar could not be resumed after 1.52 pm till the end, which led to cancellation of 80 services in the affected area.

This is the second such glitch in three days in the North-South Metro Corridor. On Thursday, Metro services were disrupted for quite a long time after a technical glitch was spotted in the third rail on the Up line between Noapara and Baranagar. Power block (temporary suspension of power supply) was taken to rectify the glitch. Meanwhile, truncated services were active between Dumdum and Kavi Subhash Metro stations.

Additional trains were plied on Sunday to ensure smooth transit of candidates sitting for State Eligibility Test (SET). The services started from 6:50 am instead of 9 am. Furthermore, 234 services were plied instead of 130 services, which are usually scheduled on weekends. Around 79,195 candidates appeared for SET, which was held for the post of assistant professor position in state colleges and universities.