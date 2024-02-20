Truncated Metro services on Blue Line

Kolkata: Truncated services were run between Maidan to Kavi Subhash and Girish Park to Dakshineswar after power issues were observed on the Down line between Park Street and Esplanade Metro stations on Tuesday.

According to Metro officials, power between the mentioned section had tripped leading to the brief suspension of services between the affected section of the Blue Line. The incident took place at 10:15 am. Truncated services were run between Maidan to Kavi Subhash and Girish Park to Dakshineswar stretch for the affected period.

Normal services were resumed from 11:40 am. An investigation into the problem will be conducted but as of now no speed restriction has been implemented in the section, according to a source. Considering it being a work day and the incident had taken place during office hours, many people were inconvenienced.