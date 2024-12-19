Trump Tower developers slapped with Rs 14 cr tax dues by KMC

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have slapped the developers of the Trump Tower project at Kolkata’s EM Bypass with Rs 14 crore tax dues.

The developers of the project which includes three renowned real estate groups that came together to form a consortium have challenged the civic body’s demand of Rs 14 crore of unpaid tax dues. Also, because of the dues, the KMC is learnt to have denied a drainage connection to the project which has affected completion of works.

The civic body’s sources have said that it has refused to revalidate the building plan. It was learnt that the Schedule 1 of the KMC Buildings Rule allows the civic body to refuse revalidation in case the developers of a housing project fail to clear the property tax dues. As far as drainage connection is concerned, the KMC authorities are of the opinion that even as the fees for drainage were deposited, it cannot be given till property tax dues are cleared.

The dues worth Rs 14 crore is said to have been calculated after interest and penalty on the principal amount. According to KMC sources, resolution will be discussed in a meeting and only after that could a decision be taken as to what will be the next course of action.

The Trump Tower project was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2023 but the developers are learnt to have sought for an extension from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. This deadline too is learnt to have lapsed two and half months ago.

The developers reportedly have refused to give a statement to the media citing that the matter is sub-judice and they have been asked not to comment on it till they are instructed to by competent authority. The project comprises 137 apartments. The units are priced between three to seven crores approximately. The building is set up on a 30-cottah plot and has a built up area of 3.8 lakh sqft.