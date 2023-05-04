Trucks carrying goods within Bengal with only nat’l permit under scanner

Kolkata: The state Transport department has imposed restrictions on goods vehicles with a national permit to ferry things within the state.



Only vehicles having valid permits from the state of Bengal will be able to pick up and set down goods between

two points within the state, according to the latest notification of the state Transport department.

The move comes in the wake of a large number of goods vehicles covered by national permits and registered in other states other than Bengal were found intentionally carrying goods from one point to another within Bengal. The fact came to light after checking waybills, challans and similar documents during enforcement.

Goods vehicles registered in any other state other than Bengal and plying within the state without a valid permit are liable to pay tax and additional tax as per sections in Motor Vehicles Act.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan recently held a meeting with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) where it was decided that stringent action will be taken by the motor vehicle to stop overloading and the officers will coordinate with concerned NHAI officials. Regular checking and steps against violations were also emphasised in the meeting.

The association of truck operators have been also flagging off the issue of goods vehicles with national permit ferrying goods within the state with the Transport department, claiming that truck operators within the state have been facing losses because of this issue.

However, in case of emergencies, the department will consider allowing goods vehicles with national permits to ply within the state with the necessary permission, it was stated.