Truckers launch hunger strike over Teesta Barrage ban

Jalpaiguri: Members of the Gajoldoba Truck Owners Association began a hunger strike at Gajoldoba No. 10 intersection under Odlabari Gram Panchayat, demanding permission for heavy vehicles to ply on the Teesta Barrage.

Protesters allege that the barrage authorities had assured a two-month repair timeline but have now kept heavy vehicles off the bridge for over six months. Barriers have been installed at the entry points to stop trucks and dumpers transporting legally approved materials like sand and stones.

The prolonged restriction has severely impacted livelihoods. From truck owners to daily wage labourers, thousands have been left jobless. Previous road blockades by the association only resulted in verbal promises. “We will not call off the fast until we are granted permission to operate heavy vehicles over the barrage,” said Ranjan Biswas, President of the Gajoldoba Truck Owners Association. Sandeep Ghosh, president of the Jalpaiguri United Truck Owners Association, added: “Two-and-a-half lakh workers have been affected. Even legal dumpers and trucks carrying vegetables are being denied access. We have no choice left but to go on a fast unto death.”

On Monday, Teesta Barrage Sub-Divisional Engineer Asibul Islam and Malbazar Panchayat Samiti president Sushil Kumar Prasad visited the protest site. While Islam declined to comment, Prasad said: “We’ve asked for a written timeline for repairs and urged them to allow legal vehicle movement.”

Authorities have cited structural weakness in the Teesta Barrage following the 2023 Sikkim glacial lake disaster as the reason for the prolonged restriction on heavy vehicles.