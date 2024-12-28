Truck owners, drivers call indefinite hunger strike

Siliguri: Three organisations of truck drivers and owners namly the Fulbari Truck Owners Association, North Bengal Exporters Association and Fulbari Drivers and Owners Association jointly called for an indefinite hunger strike starting December 29 at Fulbari border, demanding equal regulations for Indian and Bhutanese trucks entering Bangladesh via the Fulbari border.

Indian truck owners alleged that while Indian trucks must clear challans through the Suvidha portal application — a platform managed by the Bengal government for clearing truck challans — trucks from Bhutan entering Bangladesh face fewer restrictions, leading to an unfair advantage. The protesters argue that Indian trucks are being sidelined as a result. “Bhutanese trucks passing through the Changrabandha border are required to clear challans on the Suvidha portal. However, at the Fulbari border, they are exempt from this rule. We have raised the issue and submitted letters to seven government departments earlier but have not received any response; therefore, we have called the indefinite hunger strike until our demands are met,” said Mohammad Shahjahan, Secretary of the Truck Owners Association.

The protesters also alleged that the trucks from Bhutan are modified and they have been overloading the vehicles and crossing every toll easily without paying any fines. While crossing the border, Indian truck drivers of six-wheeler trucks have to pay Rs 1,200 each and for ten-wheeler trucks, they have to pay Rs 2,500 each as per the Suvidha Portal.