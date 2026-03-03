Truck operators’ association urges state to reconsider ban on 15-year-old goods vehicles

Kolkata: The Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association has urged the Bengal government to issue a notification, allowing goods-carrying vehicles older than 15 years to continue operations, following a direction by the Calcutta High Court to reconsider its representation on the issue within 60 days.

In a letter to Transport Minister Snehashis Chakraborty, the federation has sought the renewal of certificates of fitness for 15-year-old goods vehicles, stating that the livelihoods of owners, drivers, helpers and their dependent family members depend on the transport sector. It requested early action by the Transport Department in line with the court’s observations.

The court, in an order dated February 26, disposed of a writ petition without going into the merits and directed the competent authority to consider the federation’s representation dated November 17, 2025 and to pass a reasoned order after hearing the petitioners and other stakeholders.

The petitioners challenged what they described as a discriminatory policy, under which, buses were allowed to operate beyond 15 years, while similar relief was denied to goods vehicles, though both fall under the heavy motor vehicle category. Referring to an earlier order dated November 14, 2025 extending the age of buses, the court said the authority should adopt a pragmatic approach and strike a balance, as the vehicles are similar in nature.

The court observed that there appeared to be no rational nexus for distinguishing between the two categories in matters of age-based fitness extension and registration longevity. It noted that restricting one category while exempting another without a scientific basis could be arbitrary and also referred to Article 14 of the Constitution, which mandates equal treatment.