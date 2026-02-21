Truck hits bike, 14-year-old killed

Kolkata: A 14-year-old boy was killed and another seriously injured when their bike was hit by a truck on Friday morning. The incident occurred on National Highway 16 at Ankurhati area in Howrah.



According to sources, two minors aged around 14 years were riding a motorcycle and were going towards Ankurhati from Panchla when it was hit by a truck from behind. Following the impact, the minor lost control of the bike and fell on the road, resulting in multiple injuries to both of them.

They were rescued by locals who rushed them to Howrah district hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival. The other boy has been admitted in a critical condition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that none of the riders were wearing helmets. Police have registered a case

in this regard.

The parents and other family members of the victims are being questioned. Apart from this, police are also tracing the owner of the motorcycle to find out whether he was aware that the minors were riding

his motorcycle.