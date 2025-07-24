Truck drivers assault cab driver for ‘overtaking’ near Kargil Dara

Siliguri: A protest broke out on Thursday after a private cab driver was allegedly beaten up by a group of truck drivers near Kargil Dara en route to Kurseong. In response, hundreds of cab operators suspended their services to Darjeeling from Siliguri, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and disrupting transport services in the region.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday when Manik Banik, a driver from Siliguri, was heading to Kurseong with passengers. As he attempted to overtake a truck near Rohini, an altercation broke out. It is alleged that the truck driver verbally abused Banik and later forced him to stop the vehicle. A group of truck drivers then allegedly beat him up brutally.

Locals rescued the injured driver and initially admitted him to Kurseong Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Siliguri District Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Despite a written complaint lodged at the Kurseong Police Station, no arrests had been made so far. In protest, five driver associations jointly halted services, parking over 500 cars at the truck stand near Darjeeling More.

Mehboob Khan, Secretary of the Terai Drivers’ Organisation, expressed strong condemnation: “The attack happened on a hill slope while passengers were in the car. A serious accident could have occurred. Such behaviour by truck drivers is not new. We will not tolerate it anymore.”

Rina Tamang, the wife of the injured driver, appealed for justice: “My husband is in critical condition. The police must take action immediately.”

The protest caused significant inconvenience to tourists and local commuters. These vehicles are a major transport link between Siliguri and hill towns like Kurseong and Darjeeling, ferrying nearly 5,000 passengers daily. “I was supposed to go to Kurseong today,” said Ravi Pradhan, a stranded passenger. “I waited for hours at Darjeeling More, but no vehicles were available.” Protesters have warned that unless swift arrests are made, the agitation could intensify in the coming days. An investigation into the incident is going on.