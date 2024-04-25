Truck catches fire on Farakka Barrage

Kolkata: The traffic between North and South Bengal was suspended for several hours after a truck caught fire on the Farakka Barrage on Wednesday. According to sources, the truck was moving towards Malda along the National Highway (NH)-34 via Farakka Barrage.

While passing through gate number 48 of the barrage, it suddenly caught fire. Immediately the driver stopped the truck and jumped out of the cabin. Within moments the truck was gutted. Three fire tenders of the National Thermal Power Corporation were

pressed into action.

Vehicular movement was stopped leaving hundreds of vehicles standing in a long queue. As Farakka Barrage is the only road between North and South Bengal by road, the connection between both Bengal got detached. After the flames were doused, vehicular movement started after almost four hours. Train services were reportedly stopped along the Farakka Barrage for

security reasons.