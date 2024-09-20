Truck carrying Biswakarma idols for immersion falls into river Hooghly

KOLKATA: On Wednesday afternoon, about 20 devotees of Lord Biswakarma were miraculously saved when a truck accidentally plunged into the Hooghly River while immersing two idols of Lord Biswakarma.

Sources say that around 2 pm on Wednesday, a group arrived at the Shibpur ghat in Howrah with two Biswakarma idols for immersion, having traveled from Jalan Complex in Domjur.

To facilitate the immersion process, the truck transporting the idols was parked on a sloped section of the riverbank. Two wooden planks were placed behind the rear wheels to prevent the truck from shifting. Due to the weight, the truck’s wheels slid off the wooden planks and fell into the river with the 20 people on board. Fortunately, all of them managed to swim safely to the riverbank.

The truck driver was able to jump out of the vehicle before it plunged into the water. After some time, police and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel arrived at the scene. Subsequently, a crane was brought and after almost an hour the truck was fished out of the water. However, no case was registered at the Shibpur Police Station.